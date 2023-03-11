Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​22 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, of Saturday 11 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3245 metres. The temperature detected…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Saturday 11 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 22 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

