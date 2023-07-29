Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 29 July 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 29 July 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, on Saturday 29 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4935 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -8.9 °C at an altitude of 5950 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

