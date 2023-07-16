Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 16 July 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 16 July 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 16 July 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Sunday 16 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4928 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -6.3 °C at an altitude of 5980 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

See also  Migrant massacre: 78 bodies recovered. Guterres: «Those who migrate deserve safety»

