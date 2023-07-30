Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 30 July 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 30 July 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 30 July 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​5 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Sunday 30 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 5047 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -7.9 °C at an altitude of 5960 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Sunday 30 July 2023 at 00:00 appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  confirmed the cancellation of the appointment of Antonio Balsamo

You may also like

Who is Biden’s “secret granddaughter”, which the US...

What does Rubi look like today? Fun

Wagner, Poland raises the alarm: “Mercenaries on the...

Alarm from Poland, 100 Wagner mercenaries near border...

Former Olympic Boxer Found Guilty of Kidnapping and...

Velež Zvijezda 09 1st round Premier League BiH...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Accessing http://m.cnhubei.com/content/2023-07/29/content_16302899.html

Kilian Murphy about his role in the movie...

Great success in Ustica for the show in...

Diossina, the mayor: “No masks but caution”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy