Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 06 April 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 06 April 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​30 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Thursday 06 April 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 1376 metres. The temperature detected…

