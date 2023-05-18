Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 18 May 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​21 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Thursday 18 May 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 3069 metres. The temperature detected…

