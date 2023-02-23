by weathersicily.it – ​​23 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Thursday 23 February 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 2800 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Thursday 23 February 2023 at 00:00 appeared 23 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».