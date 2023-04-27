Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 27 April 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Thursday 27 April 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 3677 metres. The temperature detected…

The post appeared on the online newspaper weathersicily.it

