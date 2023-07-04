Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 04 July 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 hour ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, on Tuesday 04 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4552 metres. The temperature detected…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde of Tuesday 04 July 2023 at 00:00 appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

