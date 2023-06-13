Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 13 June 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Tuesday 13 June 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. Zero point was detected at an altitude of 4126 metres. The temperature detected…

