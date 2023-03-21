Home World Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​1 hour ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, of Tuesday 21 March 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 1996 metres. The temperature detected…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde of Tuesday 21 March 2023 at 00:00 appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Birthday in the shelter in Kiev for the fashion blogger Ania: chocolate cake and teddy bear

You may also like

GOODYEAR / URBANMAX COMMUTER: the tire range for...

Covid, Biden signs the transparency law on the...

The Witcher, Project Sirius: Development has restarted from...

Earthquake Foča Mostar | Info

The Football Association of England also announced about...

“Welcome to blessed life”, Andrea Belotti and Giorgia...

Udinese / Market bombs! 11 black and whites...

News Udinese – Should he play more? /...

Željko Obradović appeals to Partizan fans to cheer...

Significance of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy