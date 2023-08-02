Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 02 August 2023 at 00:00
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 02 August 2023 at 00:00

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 02 August 2023 at 00:00

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Wednesday 02 August 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 5091 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -6.1 °C at an altitude of 5880 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

