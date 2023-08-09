Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 09 August 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 09 August 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 09 August 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​48 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, Wednesday 09 August 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4584 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -8.7 °C at an altitude of 5870 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Wednesday 09 August 2023 at 00:00 appeared 48 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Record heat in Spain: up to 47 degrees in Andalusia and 41 in Madrid

You may also like

Coup d’état in Niger, the EU alarm: “Risk...

Martina Jozinović singer from Grand | Entertainment

Amazonia, the naturalist Barbi: “Less criminal actions and...

The public “blind dates” for single people in...

Solidarity Day in Slovenia | Info

Extra profits, banks falling in Piazza Affari. 9...

Amg, Ugl Chimici meets the Third Commission of...

Bogdan Bogdanović commented on the victory of Serbia...

Three Violent Events Rock Cali: Shootouts and Murders...

“What is your sun sign?” and “What is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy