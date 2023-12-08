Travaglio presents ‘Israel and the Palestinians in a nutshell’: “Two peoples, two states, a more distant solution, new leadership is needed”

“The more you kill people, the more the survivors understand that their only chance for redemption is war or an attack. Anyone who has seen the scenes of dead children and women, of destroyed homes, of millions of refugees who no longer know where to run, this is all free propaganda made by Israel in favor of Hamas. After this umpteenth war on terrorism carried out using the wrong method, the result will be more terrorism and the solution of ‘two peoples, two states’ will be further away. This was underlined by Marco Travaglio, director of Il Fatto Quotidiano, during the presentation at Più Libri Più Liberi 2023 in Rome of “Israel and the Palestinians in a nutshell”, published by Paper First.

“In Gaza there is a compromised situation, if and when the Israelis, after having devastated and razed it, withdraw, Hamas will be in the ultra-majority. Maybe it will be called something else, maybe it will be even worse”, continued Travaglio. And again: “The West Bank is increasingly colonized by Jewish settlements encouraged by the Tel Aviv government, perhaps the answer to the viability of the ‘two peoples, two states’ solution will be available when there are new leaderships. When Benjamin Netanyahu is in prison either for his corruption or for his war crimes in Gaza, or at least out of politics. And when, hopefully soon, new political personalities will blossom in the Palestinian and Israeli camps that have nothing to do with the tragic mistakes made in the past by the old ones.”

