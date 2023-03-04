Travel orders to Hong Kong increased by 54% after customs clearance. Japanese tour bookings are booming during the golden period of cherry blossom viewing. Is your spring travel on the agenda?

With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, cross-border enthusiasm has risen rapidly. Recently, many places have come to China to avoid nucleic acid, Hong Kong has canceled the “mask order”, and the mainland of China has relaxed the epidemic prevention policy for entry into Japan, etc., which has ignited everyone’s enthusiasm for outbound travel. According to Ctrip data, in March, the number of outbound direct flights from the mainland is expected to exceed 2,000 weekly. In the past two weeks, although the number of outbound flights is still less than 20% compared with the same period in 2019, the popularity of air ticket searches has reached about 80% of the same period in 2019.

Travel orders to Hong Kong increased by over 50% after customs clearance

Before the epidemic, going to Hong Kong to buy a pair of rings, diamond rings, and gold jewelry was a pre-marital “ritual” for some young people. After Hong Kong and the Mainland fully “cleared customs” on February 6, Ms. Ju, who works in Hong Kong, said with a smile: “The traditional pre-marital custom of ‘grabbing’ gold in Hong Kong has returned.”

Ms. Ju lives in Shenzhen and has been studying and working in Hong Kong in recent years. She has witnessed the rapid recovery of Hong Kong driven by mainland tourists. “During the epidemic, although many people transited in Hong Kong, the shopping malls were still tepid, and many small street shops were closed. Now, mainland tourists have returned, and they have to queue up for customs clearance in the early morning, and the shopping malls are crowded. Near Tsim Sha Tsui In the gold store, thousands of disposable paper cups for drinking tea are used up every day.”

According to data from Ctrip, after the customs clearance in mainland Hong Kong, travel orders have soared. After customs clearance, the overall travel bookings from the mainland to Hong Kong increased by 54% month-on-month, while the average price of travel orders dropped by 8%.

On the Qunar platform, since February 1, the number of hotel reservations in Hong Kong has doubled from the previous month. Tsim Sha Tsui, Wanchai/Causeway Bay, Hong Kong International Airport, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort are popular business districts for hotel reservations. After the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Macao high-speed rail, it will be more convenient to go to Hong Kong on weekends.

According to incomplete statistics, there are currently 27 mainland cities with direct flights to Hong Kong and 20 cities with direct flights to Macau; the round-trip fare basically remains at 1,000-2,000 yuan. With the resumption of self-service endorsement, Hong Kong and Macao, as cross-border destinations with more flexible and convenient travel, will usher in a steady growth in spring travel.

“The attractiveness of Japan travel is being re-amplified”

From mid-March to late April, the golden period of cherry blossom viewing will be ushered in. As the first cherry blossom viewing season after Japan fully opened its borders, travel bookings in Japan are now showing a hot trend.

According to data from Ctrip, since the resumption of visa issuance between China and Japan, orders and inquiries from mainland tourists to Japan have increased by multiples year-on-year. As of last week, searches for “Japan” on Ctrip’s platform have increased by 169% year-on-year, and the number of air tickets and hotel orders booked by mainland tourists to Japan has increased by nearly 7 times and nearly 10 times year-on-year, respectively.

“Before the epidemic, China was the largest source of tourists for Japanese tourism. In 2019, tourists from China (including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) accounted for more than half of the foreign tourists visiting Japan throughout the year, and tourists from mainland China alone accounted for more than 30% .At present, judging from the booking data, the attractiveness of Japan travel is being re-amplified.” Sun Tianxu, vice president of Ctrip Group, said.

Just yesterday, Fliggy announced that the first week of its outbound travel promotion and “Global Wonderful Travel Festival” had exceeded 130,000 units, with Maldives, Thailand, and Japan becoming the most popular destination countries for outbound travel, and Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou. , Chengdu tourists are the main group of people who book outbound travel products.

According to Fliggy data, the turnover of Japanese tourism products in the first week has exceeded 34 million yuan. Hot-selling products such as the “One-night and two-breakfast package at ANA Okinawa Intercontinental Manza Seaside Hotel” were sold out. The sales volume of single items such as “Package Package”, “Rinn/TABITABI Luxury Machiya in Kyoto, Japan”, “Japanese City Hotel Tongdui”, “Japanese Hot Spring Hotel Fufu Kyoto/Hakone 2 Branches” has exceeded 1,000.