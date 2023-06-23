Traveling to Kiev for the first LGBT+ film festival: solidarity is also shown in this way

I write while I’m crossing Ukraine by train – about 868 kilometers from Krakow – to get to Kiev where the first LGBT+ film festival has already started. It’s since Bohdan Zhukthe organizer, host of the Lovers Film Festival of Turin, had announced this festival project that I was thinking of coming. I think that, although it is still an experimental edition and little publicized internationally, it is still something important and not only for Ukraine.

In this phase of the war, with martial law in effect, one cannot do i pride (which had also begun to take place in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities). The cultural event, the film festival, thus becomes a political and not just a cultural occasion.

There is also something of autobiographical in this choice of mine. My grandmother Bella she was born in Kiev and, even if we didn’t make great speeches about it, she had seen and accepted with her wisdom as an artist (classical dance) my same-sex relationships. I like to imagine that the Podil neighbourhood, where the festival is and where I will be staying, was also hers, although I’m not sure.

Read Also

“Moscow lies about the real reasons for the invasion”. Wagner’s boss returns to attack the top military

And then there’s the issue of civil unions. This double word, which we invented in 1992 to launch the bill from Piazza della Scala in Milan, is once again topical today in the Ukrainian debate. I am anxious to hear from the instigator of the law, Inna Sovsum, and from Ukrainian activists, what are the chances that the law will pass. I just saw that Estonia just approved marriage equality. It is probably a little less bigotry country than Ukraine, but I happened to participate in a Tallinn Pride that had to be protected by the policemen.

In the meantime, the organization and experience of the trip occupied my attention. I think it may be of some interest to the reader, who knows if he will ever get curious or have the impetus to come to Ukraine for a few days. I found myself traveling solo as some who looked or were interested opted out. There is undoubtedly fear. But we must not forget that thousands and thousands of people – obviously almost all Ukrainians, but not only them – come or go back to this country every day under attack. Ordinary people: women, children, the elderly.

Most pass by Industry, as I did. Border town, provincial but by now inevitably cosmopolitan, with a station connected directly to various capitals: not only Krakow and Warsaw, but Prague, Berlin, Graz and obviously Lviv and Kyev. Przemysl has a very beautiful historic center but after 10 pm you can only find kebabs made by Ukrainian girls to eat. Ukrainian trains leave for Ukraine, watch out that Italian credit cards don’t make payments to the Ukrainian railway account (I had to ask a friend in Kiev to intercede).

The journey by plane to Krakow, and then by bus or train to Przemysl, takes place in a kind of women’s republic (you know why: men between 18 and 60, with exceptions, cannot leave the country). They glided by at night towards the station, you could hear the rolling of the trolleys on the historic cobblestones. Only after the border, in the Ukraine do we start seeing a few men again. It’s a normal trip, with a bit of a delay (an hour but we’re catching up) where you deal with the queue for hot dogs, the air conditioning that occasionally cuts out, the connection that comes and goes. But everything works out, and the trip to the Ukrainian side will ultimately not last more than 11 ore. And I also found a young and modern neighbor, a collaborator of Bloomberg who thinks civil unions will eventually pass because “We are not Russia”.

Around us the landscape is almost entirely flat, fields, trees, groves. I sense an avalanche of wild blackberries (this is not the minefield area). In short, it is a journey that even an elderly Italian can do on his own. I come to see the atmosphere of the festival, which features films from all over the West. I do not think that in two days I will clarify my confused positions on the ethical-political dilemmas of arms shipments, nor that this is relevant. Instead, I can verify with myself and with those who know me that coming to Kiev is a feasible thing and that in a small way it is a show of solidarity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

