DUNDEE. Here it is, the coffin of the Queen Elizabeth, which we see for the first time since his death, Thursday 8 September, expected by thousands of people on the roadsides. Carried in the hearse by six of his loyal gamekeepers Balmoralwrapped in the Royal Standard flag, exits the black gate with the initials of “George Rex” and “Mary Regina” and sets out on a long journey, of at least 5 hours, from his favorite outfit to Edinburghthe Scottish capital, where he will arrive around 16, to “rest” one night in the majestic palace Holyroodhouse.