The Madrid singer-songwriter Travis Birds presents “Urgente”, together with the musician From Pedrohis new single preview of “Wish Dog”the artist’s next record work.

Travis Birds and Depedro team up for a new song: “Urgent”. The theme talks about surveillance and how, without realizing it, someone appears in your thoughts without being able to do anything to avoid it. “Like a poison that is in the air and that you breathe without wanting to”, explains the singer.

As the singer adds in a press release, in this way, she fulfills one of her career goals by singing with one of her most admired artists: “This is one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever written and I’ve had the gift of being able to add the words and the charismatic voice of one of my most admired artists, the great Depedro. A dream that I fulfill ”, advances Travis Birds.

Now both have come together in “Urgente”, a song that unites the musical styles of each one of them. The single will be part of the next record work by Travis Birdswhich he has titled “Wish Dog”. This album is already taking shape and began with the release of “Danger” at the end of the year. Along with “Every minute”, “A veces sueño” and “Mis aires”, the artist is releasing previews of what will be her long-awaited new album, which will be released at the end of this year.