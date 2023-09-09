Home » Travis Birds announces tour with San Miguel On Air
World

Travis Birds announces tour with San Miguel On Air

by admin
Travis Birds announces tour with San Miguel On Air

Being part of the circuit of rooms San Miguel On Air, Travis Birds She will tour venues in our country, being one more of the innovative artists that the brand supports on these tours. The Madrid singer-songwriter will perform in a total of five cities in which she will present her current live performance, reviewing songs from albums such as “Year y “The Mosquito Coast”although we will also be able to listen to new material and who knows if a version of “19 days and 500 nights” by Joaquín Sabina.

For years, San Miguel On Air has maintained its commitment to bringing the best music to different concert halls throughout Spain. That love for art and daring to constantly look for new and attractive proposals has led them to launch this platform in which groups and soloists find the perfect speaker to publicize their work. Through this initiative, the beer brand helps keep the most nonconformist scene active, offering it the recognition it deserves and inviting all restless brewers to passionately live authentic experiences, brimming with quality music.

The cities through which the tour San Miguel On Air by Travis Birds will be Bilbao (October 12, Theater), Vitoria-Gasteiz (October 13, Jimmy Jazz), Burgos (December 14, Sohho), Pamplona (December 15, Totem) y Oviedo (December 16, Gong). To get tickets, click on the city you want to go to. Remember that, apart from these concerts, Travis Birds will be performing in other cities throughout the state.

See also  Udinese-Juventus | Allegri: “Good Cambiaso. Chiesa can score 14/16 goals”

You may also like

Cuban Students Win Gold at Central American and...

Crystal Fighters, Alizzz and Cupido visit Ferrol with...

biih Lichtenstein single jack | Sports

Exploring Identity, Migration, and Cultural Assimilation: The Powerful...

Why Biden will meet Netanyahu when the extremist...

woman records everything with her cell phone and...

Record-Breaking Rain Paralyzes Hong Kong, Submerging Subways and...

Gas, new surge in Ttf: strike begins in...

New Master’s Programs announced at University of Macau...

7-8 October Brick Expo in San Giorgio Canavese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy