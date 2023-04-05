Travis Birds, Panamera Collective, Mr. Kilombo, Club del Río, Arco, Rosario La Tremendita y Carmenamong others, will be presented within the ephemeral spaces of Jardín Alhambra from April 10 and within the Alhambra Moments cycle.

For the second consecutive year, the cultural platform Momentos Alhambra is incorporated into the Jardín Alhambra program. A space in which to enjoy itinerant activities in ephemeral spaces with acoustic concerts, DJ sessions, beer tastings, gastronomic tastings by renowned local chefs and craft workshops. This year Momentos Alhambra will tour the cities of Murcia, Córdoba, Granada and some more that will join in the coming weeks from this spring until late autumn.

The Murcia Artillery Barracks will receive from April 10 to Travis Birds, The Cubero Brothers, Rosario La Tremendita, Panamera Collective, Alondra Bentley y Carmenbesides the DJs Madbel, Agus Ramallo aka Pricktest, Muñeca Rusa DJ, Jim Morrisound y Dr. Wise.

The tour will continue through Córdoba where, from April 25, the Cine Fuenseca will bring the intimate concerts of Club del Río, Travis Birds, Mr. Kilombo, Perrate y white palm tree and will liven up the Alhambra Moments with the sessions of the DJs Flow Lab Kid, Juani Cash, Repeter y Anais Began.