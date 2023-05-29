Travis Birds meets Satan in his new single

Travis Birds presents a new single that, according to the artist herself, tells us a story “based on real events”. Its title is “Satan came to see me” and you can already listen to it on streaming platforms.

“When Satan came to see me” is the new single by Travis Birds, a song that is inspired by a real encounter, as the artist herself has advanced on her social networks.

According to Birds, “When Satan Came to See Me” tells a story in which Satan appeared to the singer at one of her concerts as one of her fans. After the show, they both fell in love. From that moment on, the artist “cannot help but look for Satan in the crowd, remembering that special encounter that changed her life,” explains the press release that accompanies the launch.

This time Birds bets on electric guitars, combining sounds that go from indie pop to twee pop, going through punk pop. Produced by Tato Latorrethe song will be featured on the upcoming Birds album, “Dog Wish”. At the moment we have already been able to listen to songs like “Peligro”, “A veces sueño”, “Cada minuto”, “Mis aires” and “Urgente”.