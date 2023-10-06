Travis Birds, review of his album Perro Desire (2023)

The third album of Travis Birds It continues in the line of the previous ones and, at the same time, breaks with all of them. In “Dog wish” (Calaverita Records, 23) the Madrid native presents eleven songs that, once again, move under the same common thread that this time is led by desire. She has captured in each of the pieces a personal desire that she has had during these almost two years of composition.

These range from fame, as shown in the initial “Sometimes I dream,” to the lust in “When Satan came to see me,” even going through loneliness in that kind of semi-ballad that is “Caterpillar”. In the lyrics of these compositions we can notice those references to his most intimate drives in a clearer way, marking a notable difference between the knowledge we had of his character until now. In this LP a much more transparent Travis is glimpsed, far from the enigmatic and dark image that she perceived in “The mosquito coast” (Calaverita Records, 21).

But, despite this conceptual framework, the truth is that the songs have little to do with each other beyond being united by their own desires. Because, as has become a tradition in all her works, the Madrid native has once again committed to creating a musical universe for each song. In this way, there is no particular style that dominates the work, giving the feeling that Birds can adapt to any rhythm that comes his way without any problem. A musical diversity that it already had before, but that has been taken to the extreme this time, since we go from finding cuts like “Danger”which would fit on the soundtrack of a Tarantino film, to come across some tracks that draw on a lot of Balkan musical influence, as is the case of “Mis areas”.

Be that as it may, the composer is committed to risking more in her sound, completely succeeding. And not only that, but for the first time, she includes two collaborations within her own work. She, together with Depedro, has given shape to a declaration of love that has become “Urgent”, while “Crickets” aims to be the hit of the album thanks to that warm atmosphere that they manage to create between her and Leiva.

In order to develop the album, she has once again shown off her magical voice, which is the main guide and narrator of “Dog Desire.” His interpretive level has gone up a notch, managing to convey much more to the listener the emotions and desires that he is singing. And he rounds off the songs in a different way from his previous albums since, instead of having a single producer, this time he has up to four: Tato Latorre, Paco Salazar, Campi Campón and Leiva himself.

What is clear is that with this new job Travis Birds manages to enlarge and further consolidate its place within the national panorama. It was already one of the most interesting projects for a few years, but with this album we can’t take our eyes off it. We will have to pay attention to your next flight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

