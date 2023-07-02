Home » Travis Birds will present “Perro Deseo” at La Riviera
Travis Birds will release his new album titled “Dog Wish” in October, and will do a presentation concert on November 4 in The Riviera from Madrid. This concert will mark a before and after in the career of the artist, who is establishing herself as one of the most unique and promising voices on the current music scene.

“Dog Wish” It will be the third album Travis Birds, who began singing at the age of 19 in the midst of an existential crisis. The album is published by Calaverita Records, and we already know six of its songs: “Cada Minuto”, “A Veces Sueño”, “Peligro”, “Urgente” in collaboration with From Pedroand “When Satan came to see me.”

On this new record, and on the songs we’ve already heard, Travis Birds reveals a much brighter part of herself than we have known up to now. She delves into playing and exploring with new sounds, without neglecting the essence that characterizes her. We will be able to hear all these songs and the rest of the album at the concert on November 4 at The Riviera. Tickets are now available through SeeTickets.

