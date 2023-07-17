Travis Scott, streaming concert from Egypt

It is July 28 at 9:00 p.m. the american rapper Travis Scott will present “Utopia” from in front of the historical Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, in a performance that will be broadcast live. Tickets to attend this event are now available at Livenation.

The announcement of the concert is accompanied by the pre-order of the new album “Utopia” which does not yet have a release date. Scott and his team have communicated in relation to the pre-order of the album that there will be five different covers, but none have been published so far. When pre-ordering the physical copy of the album “Utopia 2 disk LP Cover 5,” You won’t know which cover you’re going to get despite paying $50 without including taxes and shipping costs. In addition to the CD and the vinyl, they have also put on sale special merchandising of “Utopia“.

Although the album is not yet available, this past May, the singer decided to give his home team, the Houston Astros, an exclusive preview of his upcoming album in the locker room at Minute Maid Park. Travis Scott He is one of the most successful rappers in the United States. His collaborations with Rosalía, Kanye West o M.I.A. among others they have made it reach a larger audience. The thirty-two-year-old singer has three successful studio albums, “Rodeo” (15), “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight” (16) y “Astroworld” (18).

Both this album and the concert will be the first after the serious events of Astroworld 2021the festival that took place in Houston and in which 8 people died and many others were injured.