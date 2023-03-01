Travis Scott is certainly one of the most important artists and record producers in the worldwide hip hop / trap scene.

With a roster of guest stars representing the elite of pop (Drake, the Weeknd, Frank Ocean), big-time indie creative brains (Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, James Blake) and new wave rappers (Gunna , Sheck Wes, Juice WRLD ), Astroworld also boasts the most powerful production of musical life of Travis Scott until now. “Astrothunder” ripples with contributions from Thundercat and John Mayer, the former bringing his frantic jazz-funk back to a percolating beat, while “Stop Trying to Be God” hosts Scott’s most involved vocal take on the record, with wistful lines harmonics (courtesy of Stevie Wonder) and swirling keys surrounding her voice. The album is peppered with sonic intricacies throughout: fluttering guitar lines, flashy samples (the immortal chorus of Uncle Luke’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” on “Sicko Mode”), synths sticky enough to fill a Via Share-Sized Milky Way—Providing a Magic Eye Level of Texture: It might all look the same from a distance, but it blurs your perspective just enough and the details reveal themselves.

The delightful “RIP Screw” and dirge “5% Tint” were both handled by frequent Scott collaborator FKi 1st, also known for his work alongside the unlikely megastar Post Malone. It’s tempting to draw parallels between Malone and Scott: Both are hotly contested figures in or adjacent to rap who possess large youth audiences and occasionally dabble in sounds associated with nascent indie trends of the early 2010s like witch house and chillwave. But no matter how you feel about him, Malone is an unmistakable presence in his songs, his otherworldly croon an essential element to his genre-hopping sound. Despite the notable leaps in quality made on Astroworld, it still doesn’t seem like Scott can muster that level of individuality.

1 stargazing

2 Carousels

3 Sicko Modes

4 R.I.P. Screw

5 Stop Trying to Be God

6 No Bystanders

7 Skeletons

8 Wake Ups

9 5% Tint

10Nc-17

11 Astrothunder

12 Yosemite

13 Can’t Say

14 Who? What!

15 Butterfly Effects

16 Houstonfornication

17 Coffee Beans