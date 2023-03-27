More and more people are interested in trekking bikes, models that are designed for any type of travel. Their task is to function flawlessly over long distances, so it is very important that they are ergonomic and provide comfort.

What to look for when choosing a trekking bike?

When thinking about choosing the right trekking bike, it is very important to define individual expectations. First of all, trekking bikes are great for any type of trip, so you don’t have to worry about your gear getting damaged during longer rides.

Trekking bikes can be equipped with a large trunk, which offers a very practical solution for every user. If you’re having trouble choosing a particular model, it’s worth checking out what trekking bikes are waiting for you in the bike shop.

What are the advantages of trekking bikes?

When you choose the right Cluj bike shop it is very important to familiarize yourself with the range offered and make sure that before the final choice of a bike, you will be aware of the full offer.

The main advantage offered by the trekking bike it’s versatility. This aspect allows you to enjoy varied journeys – from urban commuting to long and exciting journeys on more rugged roads and trails. If you are planning a trip of several days, a trekking bike is the right choice.

In terms of design, these types of bikes have 28” wheels. This type of bike is ideal for both paved and unpaved surfaces.

Compared to other models, trekking bikes stand out in that they can easily mount a trunk and special compartments, thanks to which they excel with their extraordinary load capacity and the highest travel comfort, most bikes are equipped with dedicated forks that have the damping stroke that can vary between 60 and 100mm.

Most trekking bikes have a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, which gives them a high resistance to loads (up to 130-140 kg). Due to their robustness and versatility, a wide variety of accessories can be installed, such as bottle cages, front racks and more.