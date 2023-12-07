Tremor in Chile today, December 7 – official report of recent earthquakes, according to CSN | National Seismological Centers | MIX

A seismic event struck Chile today, Thursday, December 7, prompting concerns about the country’s vulnerability to earthquakes. The National Seismological Center (CSN) of the University of Chile has been collecting data on the epicenter, magnitude, and exact time of the earthquake, sharing daily reports on seismic activity in the country.

Chile’s location in an area of intense seismic activity, due to its geological and geotectonic position, makes it susceptible to earthquakes. The country lies in a convergence zone between the Nazca Plate and the South American Plate. The subduction of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate causes significant stress in the region, leading to the occurrence of earthquakes when this tension is released.

Additionally, the convergence of these plates is responsible for the formation of the Andes Mountains, a prominent mountain range along the west coast of South America. The process of mountain formation generates a substantial amount of energy that can be released in the form of earthquakes.

Given these factors, it is crucial for Chileans to be prepared for natural disasters, including earthquakes. One important measure is the creation of an emergency backpack, containing essential items for survival in the event of a disaster. It is important for individuals to learn how to prepare this backpack and what items to carry in it.

As Chile continues to grapple with its susceptibility to earthquakes, it is essential for the population to be informed and prepared in order to mitigate the impact of future seismic events.

