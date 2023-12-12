Tremor today in Chile, Tuesday, December 12: recent earthquakes according to the CSN – El Comercio Perú

Chile experienced a tremor today, Tuesday, December 12, with an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 being felt in Socaire. The recent earthquake, according to the CSN El Comercio Perú, caused concern among residents as it shook the region.

This tremor comes just one day after another earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.5, was felt in the same area. Monday’s earthquake was also reported to have been felt in Socaire, according to information from infobae.

The epicenter of today’s earthquake and its magnitude are still being queried, as reported by La Tercera. It is important for residents and authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for potential aftershocks.

Chile is located in a seismically active region, making it susceptible to earthquakes. The occurrence of these recent tremors serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters. It is crucial for residents to have emergency plans in place and to stay informed about safety measures during seismic activities.

