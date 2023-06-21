Trent Reznor revisits the ending of Nine Inch Nails

And that interview is nothing less than with himself Rick Rubin, one of the fundamental producers of American rock and rap music. In a two-hour talk for the podcast “Tetragrammaton” of Rubin, Reznor affirmed that at fifty-seven years of age his vision of the world has changed and that his way of understanding music is not the same either. To this we must add that Reznor believes that the role of rock music has changed, that it is no longer the most important thing for people and that he does not see Nine Inch Nails releasing music at that juncture.

Likewise, Reznor would rather be with his five children than tour the world. All this leads to the conclusion that, for Nine Inch Nails, the adventure of the “disco-turn-disco” cycle has ended definitively, although –as we said at the beginning– that is something Reznor has been commenting on. for more than a decade. But now it seems the final one. Nine Inch Nails will hardly hit the road again to tour the world.

Let us not forget that, for years now, Trent Reznor has become together with his bandmate Atticus Ross a composer of internationally successful soundtracks, awarded on several occasions including an Oscar, so he will continue to create music with which he will make us feel special emotions.

You can listen to the full talk below these lines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

