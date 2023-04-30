Trento Film Festival, the adventure has begun

The 71st edition of the Trento Film Festival, a historic and well-attended event dedicated to adventure and mountain cinema, has just opened. We talked about it with the director of cinema programming, Sergio Fant.

71 years dedicated to mountain cinema and adventures, strictly in the plural. The Trent Film Festival it opened with the usual passion for the area, for Trentino people and tourists, who have always populated the streets, palaces and halls of the beautiful city with an Austro-Hungarian imprint. Just don’t talk about bears around here, about JJ4 or acronyms of the kind that have been monopolizing the attention and morbidity of newspapers and public opinion for some weeks.

Who we talk about walking, mountaineering, adventurebut above all of documentaries and the beauty of that nature which has never before become a priority for all of us as during the pandemic, just when we could not enjoy it flat. We have talked of the Trento Film Festival with Sergio Fant, cinema programming manager.

We have passed from a phase in which there has been much talk of the rediscovery of nature, of adventure, after the pandemic, even for cinema not directly linked to this genre.

The cinema system in Italy comes from the crazy success of The eight mountains which was beyond all expectations. Another confirmation that there is widespread interest that goes beyond our niche. I have the feeling that many distributors are looking for “the new Eight Mountains”, or at least that kind of stories and atmospheres, solitude and reconciliation with nature. This year we find ourselves, not because we went looking for it, at the crossroads of a series of commercial and distribution trends. It is nothing new for us to preside over this land. Unfortunately, however, a reference art-house multiplex has closed in Trento, in a city that previously had some of the highest reference numbers in Italy for art-house attendance. We’ll see if the festival will counter this situation or suffer it. The situation is special.

It seems to me that in Italy there is an increasingly clear differentiation between festivals that really have an audience, fruit of passion, of those who make them and those who follow them constantly, and those that exist for more or less noble or touristic reasons. It seems to me that Trento continues to rightly claim strong roots in the territory. How important is it to continue to dialogue with the public that follows him?

At the Trento Film Festival you can feel all 71 years of history and ties with the Trentino area. Even the directors, when they come here, immediately perceive this strong presence of the festival in the city, which fully lives and breathes its presence over these ten days. We too, like others, have paid badly for the pandemic, which arrived in a period of great growth in audiences, coming to hypothesize new rooms and activities. Now we are rearranging everything. But even from that phase we have tried to draw something positive from it, with the experience of two online editions that went very well, so much so that now with the CAI (the Italian Alpine Club) we created a platform, In quota tv, active all year round. It seems to me a unique case, even at the European level. A way to keep the relationship with our audience alive all year round, as we also do with screenings and summer reviews. The festival has become a machine that produces events to give visibility to the films we choose.

What is the role of the festival in driving the theater experience in such a difficult moment in Italy, in which live entertainment is always experiencing a new Renaissance?

After all, the festival is halfway between cinema and live entertainment. We show movies, but the presence of guests makes the experience an event. My impression is that festivals still have or are recovering the attractiveness they had before the pandemic. Then in Italy we are a bit sick, there are an infinite number of demonstrations, evidently to participate in a moment of sharing. The hall is making a lot more effort, it’s not easy to take a model and translate it to other contexts. It worries me if the cinema has difficulties, because then where do we go to do the festival? Here in Trento we are lucky enough to have two cinemas in the centre, perfectly equipped and updated, very welcoming. Let’s hope they don’t get into trouble. My hope is that the festival can convey the pleasure not only of participating in the event, but also of seeing a film in theaters, which they can also do later in traditional cinemas.

Speaking of the programme, there are also many Italian titles that will arrive in theaters.

The first example that comes to mind is Wild Lifethe new film from the Oscar-winning directors for Free solo, Jimmy Chin e Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyiwhich will come on Disney+ from May 26a production National Geographicwith whom we have a wonderful relationship, having presented Fire of Love last year in Italian premiere, before it was acquired by us and obtained an Oscar nomination for the documentary. Then there are other titles that will be released in theaters, such as The Fire Within Of Werner Herzogwhich we present with I Wonderwith The oak Of Laurent Coal, which will always be released in theaters. Then the opening film, Walking pace con Jean Dujardingreat success these days in France, which will be distributed in October by Wantedwith which we also present the Norwegian film Songs of Earth Of Margaret Olin, presented in a few weeks as a world premiere in Copenhagen. With Lucky Red the Italian film of the competition will be released, an animation for adults that won at the European Film Awards, Labor Of Alain Mughetto. These are all positive signs, both that this cinema has a commercial life and, even more so, that i distributors who invest in this type of cinema see Trento as a platform to launch these films.