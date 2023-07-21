Home » Treviso, HAILED like Tennis Balls devastates Cornuda, HUGE grains » ILMETEO.it
Live Weather (Video): Treviso, HAILED like Tennis Balls devastates Cornuda, HUGE grains

Article dated 21/07/2023 at 6:30 by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

July 19, 2023 – THUNDERSTORMS IN VENETO.

A very violent hailstorm hit Cornuda, in the province of Treviso, on the afternoon of Wednesday 19th. As can be seen in the VIDEO above, the hailstones have reached considerable dimensions.

Huge damage to crops as well. There are many photographs circulating on social networks of citizens showing hailstones the size of tennis balls. Many windshields or rear windows of cars smashed or completely damaged.

