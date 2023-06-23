Home » Triángulo de Amor Bizarro begins today in Madrid the tour of “SED”
Triángulo de Amor Bizarro begins today in Madrid the tour of “SED”

Bizarre Love Trianglethe Galician indie rock, noise rock and post-punk band, now comes with their new album, “Sed”. Formed in 2004, the band has already released several long-playing albums, EPs and singles. Among his clearest influences, the groups of the British shoegaze scene stand out: The Jesus And Mary Chain o My Bloody Valentine. They also cite The Beach Boys o The Smelland have collaborated with Joaquin Pascual of Surfin’ Bugs.

“SED” explains the primitive emotions of some characters in a hostile, uneven and technical world, in which time passes too quickly. It’s about the search for success, fame and power, loneliness at the top, good times and the inevitable decline of some characters that make us feel identified. They will start defending it today in Madrid, and will continue their tour of Spain.

Bizarre Love Triangle They will play in the following cities: Madrid (Tamavistas, June 23), terrace (Espai Vapor, July 1), Elche (The Slaughterhouse, July 8), badajoz (Contemporary, August 25), Málaga (Canela Party, August 26th), Almeria (Octopop, September 8), A Coruña (Nights in Porto, September 22), Pontevedra (Barbeira Season Fest, September 23), Barcelona (Apollo, October 6) Castellon (Al Port, October 7), gijon (Acapulco, October 20), mist (The Inn, October 28), Bilbao (Theater, November 23), Zaragoza (Las Armas, December 15), Madrid (Inverfest, December 29), Valencia (Moon, January 14) and Santiago (Capitol, February 2).

