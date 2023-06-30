Triángulo de Amor Bizarro headline the Espai Vapor lineup

The Terrassa festival Steam Space will allow us to enjoy the direct Rufus T. Firefly y Bizarre Love Triangle leading the thirteen proposals distributed in three days throughout this coming weekend June 30 and July 1-2.

The festival Steam Space It is held within the framework of the Festa Major de Terrassa, and the stage of Plaça Vapor Ventalló will host a total of thirteen proposals this year. In this eleventh edition of the festival, Espai Vapor is committed to mixing prestigious proposals with new groups from the underground scene and from the local scene, and balances pop-rock with electronics and tendencies closer to punk or dream pop.

On Friday June 30 the cuquitrash of fox will kick off the festival by presenting his new album “a jolt”, which mixes the guitars of the nineties, the synth pop of the eighties and the new global trends. The irreverent rock of Parquesvr and the psychedelic rock band Rufus T. Firefly, with one of the best live shows on the Spanish scene. The day will end with a session Friendly DJa resident of Razzmatazz.

On Saturday, July 1, it will start with punk-pop: first the group The Yolosfollowed by the young band from Terrassa Anabel Lee. He will then take the stage Bizarre Love Trianglewho returns to the festival to present his sixth album “SED”. The Madrid trio will also play tourist Office [Trippin’you] with their psychedelic electro-punk sounds. will close the day Nahoomie Djwith his eclecticism that mixes UK garage, soul, funk, disco, house, breakbeat, electro or IDM.

On Sunday, July 2, we will be able to listen to Julia Love with his proposal between synth and dream pop, combining guitars, synths and drum machines. Will follow GhouljaboyJordi Arrollo’s project that immerses itself in synthpop and dreamcore, and the proposal by Judi Saint X with his first album “All My Boyfriends”. will log out of Dj Madrassooresident of Razzmatazz and consolidated in the underground night scene of Barcelona for mixing pop and electronics.

