After the release of their second album, “Dyke”, in 2022 and after a break in concerts, Tribade is back with a new single and a handful of live dates. with Tito de Falsalarma y DJ Gely, Tribade have returned with “El Luto Eterno”: with a boom bap beat and with Tribade’s characteristic rap, the single has a message of total empowerment of women in the world of rap. With this protest missile, Tribade returns to the charge to remind us of the importance of valuing women and breaking with everything that silences and oppresses them.