After the release of their second album, “Dyke”, in 2022 and after a break in concerts, Tribade is back with a new single and a handful of live dates. with Tito de Falsalarma y DJ Gely, Tribade have returned with “El Luto Eterno”: with a boom bap beat and with Tribade’s characteristic rap, the single has a message of total empowerment of women in the world of rap. With this protest missile, Tribade returns to the charge to remind us of the importance of valuing women and breaking with everything that silences and oppresses them.
Likewise, Tribade has announced its next appointments on stage after the break due to medical leave at the beginning of the year. They will be in Sant Cugat (April 15), Manresa (Stroika, together with the Moscow Death Brigade on May 5), Cabró Rock de Vic in June and Pirata Beach Fest in Gandia in July.