Caiyun Net Review Special Commentator Li Hongjun

Today marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. On this festive day, the soldiers of the whole army also ushered in their own festival – “August 1st” Army Day. In this special festival, let us pay tribute to these people’s soldiers who silently dedicated and guarded the lights of thousands of homes! For ordinary people, “soldiers” represent safety, trust, and reliability; for soldiers, “soldiers” mean duty, dedication, and responsibility. We may not be able to deal with the soldiers, and we may not have contact with the soldiers several times in our lifetime, but our life is inseparable from the “products” produced by the soldiers, and the years of tranquility created by the soldiers. The soldiers of the children of the people are the most lovely people, we must learn from them and pay tribute to them!

Pay tribute to the most lovely people’s soldiers, you forged the word “loyalty” with your blood.Loyalty to the party has always been the heroic character of the people’s army. “Our principle is that the party commands the gun, not the gun commands the party.” In the long-term revolutionary practice, our party has formed many fine revolutionary traditions, of which strengthening the party’s absolute leadership over the army is one of them. For decades, the people’s army created by our party listened to the party’s words, followed the party, and fought wherever the party pointed. Call, dare to fight, be able to fight, win wars, earnestly perform the sacred duty of protecting the home and the country, when the motherland and the people need it, they will never turn back, move forward bravely, live up to the times, live up to the people, and fulfill their mission gloriously.

To pay tribute to the most lovable people’s soldiers, “one is not afraid of hardship, and the other is not afraid of death” is your heroic character.The heroic spirit of heaven and earth is still awe-inspiring. In the practice of long-term revolutionary struggle, the people’s army has formed the heroism of “one is not afraid of hardship, and the other is not afraid of death”. Become one of the spiritual pedigrees of the Chinese nation. “A promising nation cannot be without heroes, and a promising country cannot be without pioneers. All national heroes, including the heroes of the Anti-Japanese War, are the backbone of the Chinese nation. Their deeds and spirits are powerful forces that inspire us to move forward. During the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, relying on the spirit of heroism, the Eighth Route Army led by the Communist Party fought against the Japanese invaders and won the victory of the Pingxingguan victory and the Hundred Regiments War, which made the Japanese invaders fearful; during the War of Liberation, relying on the spirit of heroism, the Against the Kuomintang reactionaries armed to the teeth, the people’s army was not afraid, and won the war of liberation with less. The prestige of the army forced the US imperialists, the number one power, to sign the Armistice Agreement. Under the quenching of the revolutionary melting pot, heroes have emerged in large numbers, Yang Jingyu, Zhao Yiman, Dong Cunrui, Huang Jiguang, Qiu Shaoyun… Hero companies emerge in an endless stream, Liu Lao Zhuang Company, Hard Bones Six Company, Shangganling Special Gong Eight Company… The people’s army is in the party Under its leadership, it has become a group of heroes that cannot be beaten or dragged down. It is known as the “Great Wall of Steel”. We are proud to have such an army.

Pay tribute to the most lovely soldiers of the people’s children, witnessing the deep friendship between the army and the people through thick and thin.The reason why the people’s army can grow and become a strong force lies in the fact that the people’s army led by our party actively implements the party’s purpose, protects the people at critical moments, and establishes a deep relationship with the people. An important magic weapon for defeating the enemy. In “Little Soldier Zhang Ga”, Zhang Ga’s grandmother would rather die than give in to cover the old uncle Zhong; “Shajiabang”‘s sister-in-law A Qing dealt with the enemy and covered batches of wounded New Fourth Army; Dangerous support to the front line was described by General Chen Yi as the war of liberation that the people pushed out with a trolley. In today’s new journey into the four modernizations, it is still necessary to inherit and carry forward this fine style of military-civilian friendship, and jointly build the great cause of the four modernizations. The army and the people are united as one, and see who can be the enemy in the world. The “August 1st” fire will be passed down forever, and the strong army and Xinjiang will be responsible. The golden horse and the iron horse are galloping freely, for the sake of the peace of the country. The people’s army has a steel-like will, and after being tempered by the fire of war, it has become an invincible steel division.

The people’s army has the Party’s heart and its responsibility to protect the family and the country. On the occasion of celebrating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the August 1st Army, we would like to pay high tribute to the glorious soldiers of the people’s children! With the protection of this “Great Wall of Steel”, our people will live and work in peace and contentment; with the responsibility of this “Great Wall of Steel”, we will be safe and sound. Salute to the “Great Wall of Steel” of the motherland! Salute, glorious soldiers of the people’s children!

