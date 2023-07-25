Tribute to women – Les plumes du Congo

One day, while I was drawing a beautiful young lady with my pen, my father having seen me, asked me a question: “Prince, you seem to like women, huh?” “. I remained silent for a while. I couldn’t believe my father had asked me such a question. I didn’t expect it, and I could never imagine him asking me that kind of question. I smiled soon after, and I couldn’t find what to say to him. It was one of the most shameful moments of my life.

Pixabay

Today, when I think about this question again, I laugh out loud. Not because he had the audacity to ask me. But because I believe he was right. Women, I love them, I cherish them, I respect them and I admire them. I love the effect they make me feel when they know how to share their feelings. I love the effect their presence has on my life. Yes, I feel stronger when I feel surrounded by them. I feel smarter and more inspired when I feel loved and appreciated by them.

Tribute to all those who accept their status as women

The woman, no matter who she is, no matter how old she is, no matter her social rank; to me, she deserves the same respect that I show my mother. She is our source of inspiration, our future (good or bad) is linked to her. Seeing her smile brings more joy than pain. Feeling close to her is a jewel for the development of those who know how to appreciate life. The woman is for me the most beautiful thing that nature has given us to have.

Pixabay

Seriously, yes, I often wondered if it was a good thing or not to like women. Several friends in my entourage treat the woman like a toy that they would have received at Christmas while they were expecting other things. Many of them think that men who indulge in loving women are weak. They think they have no right to be cried for, spoken well of and cherished.

But given that my love for them is justified, I’m not ashamed of it. My love for them is based on the fact that they are our mothers, our sisters, our friends and above all that there must come out one and only one who will be more special than all.

Nevertheless, they deserve to be loved. Of course, each according to her ability to appreciate the efforts and the sharing.

They deserve to be loved

Have you ever considered the question of God’s recommendation concerning man and woman in the Bible? It is written that the woman should submit to her husband and the man should love his wife. God could have said many other things; but instead he asked the man to love the woman. Love.

Of course, I have turned to the question several times. I know that the woman makes great sacrifices. She agrees to marry a man knowing that she will change her name. She agrees to carry a child in her womb for nine months; and when the child comes into the world, he is given his father’s name.

Pixabay

Beyond all the things they are ready to do and the sacrifices they make, they deserve to be loved and honored.

However, if honoring them means being sincere, be sincere. If that means being faithful, be faithful. If you think you should honor them, do it. And by the way, love them, they deserve it. Believe me, they deserve it.