Triestina transfer market, in addition to Damiani, Broh is also liked: the situation

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 hours ago

Triestina is looking at Palermo to strengthen the squad. According to what Gianluca Di Marzio reports in Lacasadic.com, the red and white have set their sights on Samuele Damiani and Jeremie Broh: the negotiation, however, would not be simple.

