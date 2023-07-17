Home » Trim a headboard for a handful of euros, lido manager in hospital
Trim a headboard for a handful of euros, lido manager in hospital

Trim a headboard for a handful of euros, lido manager in hospital

With a violent headbutt, he sends the manager of a beach in Balestrate, in the Palermo area, to the hospital. The reason? He didn’t agree on the rate for renting a pedal boat. And in response, for a handful of euros, the customer did not hesitate to attack the owner of the bathing establishment who ended up in hospital. They investigate…

