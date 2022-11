Many things are still missing in Tripoli. While there are too many dollars, too much oil, so too much wealth to fight for, too many weapons, so many militias, so much rivalry, a normal life is lacking, security and serenity are lacking. For one night, a small event – the delivery of the “Arco di Marc’Aurelio” awards by the Italian embassy – offered a shred of normality to some of its citizens, a normality that post-2011 Libya is still looking for desperately.

