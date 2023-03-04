Home World Triquell announces that his debut album will be “Entre fluids”
World

Triquell announces that his debut album will be “Entre fluids”

the catalan artist trick advances the title of his debut album, “Between fluids”, and announces sold out at concerts in Barcelona and Girona.

Triquell’s first album will be called “Between fluids” and will be published next March 24. According to the interpreter himself, the album “is accepting that you can be sensitive, revolutionary, emotional and all that can be contradictory, at the same time.” Accompanied by his team, the Catalan began working in the studio of Arnau Vallvébattery manelwhere he managed to give the aesthetic he was looking for in his songs, of which we have already heard “Jugular”, “Road Trip”, “CLIMAX” and “CBD i espardenyes”.

The singer from Sant Quirze del Vallès will present the full-length on a tour that will pass through the Strenes Festival in Girona on April 15, the Teatre de la Llotja in Lleida on April 22, the Tarraco Arena in Tarragona on May 6, the Sala Apolo in Barcelona as part of GuitarBCN, on May 13, the Kursaal Theater in Manresa on June 3, at the Cabró Rock in Vic on June 17, the Ítaca Festival in L’Estartit on June 24, the Canet Rock in Canet de Mar on July 1st, the Cruïlla Festival on July 5th and the Youth Camp in St. Sadurní d’Anoia during the month of July. Tickets are on sale online www.triquell.cat.

