Triquell, Mushkaa and more join the Mússol charity

The fourth edition of the solidarity festival mússol adds artists to its fourth edition, which will take place on Wednesday September 6 at Paral·lel 62 in Barcelona.

Once again, the Mússol solidarity festival has rounded up a complete poster that is ideal for celebrating a special evening with a view to obtaining benefits that will go to the project of the House of the Xuklisone of the projects of the entity AFANOC (Association of Families and Friends of Oncological Children of Catalonia) and which is a temporary shelter for families who are forced to move to receive treatment in Barcelona hospitals.

In all its previous editions, the results have been outstanding thanks to the participation of theaters (La Nau, Barts, Sala Apolo) and artists like Amaia, Núria Graham, Ferran Palau, Miki Núñez, Judit and Meritxell Neddermann, The Tyets, Queralt Lahoz, Sr. Chen or El Niño de la Hipoteca among others.

In this edition – to be held on Wednesday September 6 at the Paral·lel 62 room in Barcelona– will participate Maren, Renaldo i Clara, Roba Estesa, Marina Herlop, Karina Pasian and the new names that have just been added, namely Mushkaa, Triquell, Maio, Henrio and Roserosa. It would still be necessary to announce a guest artist who will be announced later. All of them will perform three songs from their career, backed by a common backing band for all performances. The presenter will be the singer-songwriter Júlia Blum.

Tickets can now be purchased at the Mússol’s official websitealthough it also incorporates a fila 0 for people who want to collaborate by making donations even if they cannot attend the event. Other companies and entities that collaborate with the Mússol are Paral·lel 62, Mondosonoro, ICAT, Culturae, PianoServei, Delito, Hotel Alimara, Ites, Codina Studio and, institutionally, the Barcelona Provincial Council.