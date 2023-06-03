Tristan Vukčević hopes to be selected in the NBA draft | Sport

Tristan Vukčević went to the “Draft Combine” to convince someone to take him in the upcoming NBA draft. And he convinced!

He impressed NBA scouts in America Tristan Vukcevic and as the draft approaches, he’s getting better and better! He was expected first as one of the last picks in the upcoming draft, then around the fiftieth place, and now he is very close to the first round! The foot forecast before the draft puts him in 36th place!

From that place, he would be taken by the Orlando Magic team, which has the best rookie of the season, Paolo Banker, in the positions of the four, but they would not object to adding more talent under the basket!

“Although not everyone is convinced of him even after incredible measurements at the ‘Draft Combine’, and above all his defensiveness is called into question, he is still very exciting for teams that select around 30 spots. With that height, he had an incredible shot and is very skilled with the ball“, states NBA expert Jonathan Wasserman in his analysis

As for the very top of the list, there is no change for anyone, the San Antonio Spurs will select Viktor Vembanyama and try to make him the new Tim Duncan. Alabama winger Brandon Miller is expected to be the second pick for Charlotte, and point guard Scott Henderson is seen as Portland’s third pick. From the fourth place, Houston should choose Amen Thomson, and the fifth pick should be Cam Whitmore, who would be taken by the Pistons.

He fell out of both rounds of the draft in this draft forecast Nikola Đurišić, but he still has hope that he will be selected and that from next year Mega will have another player in the NBA League.