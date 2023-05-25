Home » Tristan Vukčević returned to the Partizan team Sports
The talented basketball player is again available to Partizan, but the question is how much Željko Obradović will use him.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Basketball club Partizan has yet to start the semi-final series of the ABA league against Cedevita Olimpija, and in those matches Željko Obradović will have a player who was absent from the matches in the previous period. Young people Tristan Vukčević shone in training in the USAwhere he tried to impose himself before the draft, and now he is back in black and white.

Although Obradovic stated that he does not know where Tristan Vukčević is, it is clear that the former wing center of Real Madrid was preparing to go to the NBA. If he is selected in the draft this summer, Vukčević will have the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world, but before that he still has work to do in Belgrade! The Black and Whites face big battles in the finals of the regional competition.

Now it remains to be seen whether Željko Obradović seriously counts on the guy who is full of praise for him. The wing center missed three matches at the beginning of the playoffs, and it should be noted that even before that he did not have an impressive playing time in the Partizan team. This season, he appeared in 22 matches in the ABA League, averaging 14.3 minutes and 8.1 points per game.

