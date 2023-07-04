Tristan Vukčević will play in the Summer League Sport

Tristan Vukčević will officially play in the Summer League for Washington. MONDO also reveals to whom compensation goes in that case.

Tristan Vukčević (20) will officially play in the Summer League for Washington. The Partizan basketball player was selected as the 42nd pick in the recent NBA draft and will try to prove himself to the Wizards in the upcoming period. If he succeeds, he could find himself in the strongest league in the world next season.

He arrived in Partizan from Real Madrid in January last year, and because of all that, the question arises – who will be compensated if he goes to the NBA. According to MONDA’s knowledge, there is agreement between the Serbian and Spanish teams. If he continues his career in America, the two teams will share the compensation, and if he moves to another European club, the money will go to the black and whites..

At the end of the season, Tristan was in America and made a good impression there, that’s the main reason why he was “picked up” by the Wizards and now he has a new chance to prove himself. In addition to him on Washington’s roster, there is another player with Serbian roots – Dejan Vasiljević. He spent his career in Australia, whose citizenship he holds, and last year he was linked with Partizan.



