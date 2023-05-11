Home » Tritons “A for you” (2023)
Tritons "A for you" (2023)

Tritons "A for you" (2023)

Like those mythical groups of the eighties, which moved with such ease between pop and rock, so it is with newtsthe Gipuzkoan band that, in their new epé, titled “for you”, inherits the best of both worlds. The work begins with the rough and forceful sound of “Se largó”, with good guitars and the duo with Zaloa Urainsinger of cocainewhich provides a beautiful counterpoint to Dani’s voice.

The revolutions rise to the maximum with the incendiary “A por ti”, which gives the album its title and would not be out of place in the repertoire of the first M Clan or Los Zigarros. Without straying from American sounds, “Bad fleas” is a kind of cross between neocountry and funky seventies. Their most popular vein can be seen, felt and heard in “Algo mejor”, a ballad in which they once again join forces with Zaloa, from Kokein. The closing comes with “Don’t bother”, a new exercise in rock’n’roll direct and blunt, but, again, with a very good melody.

the epe “for you” has been produced by Yon Vidaur at his MUIR studios, which is always a guarantee of sound quality, and represents a step forward in the career of newtsafter that promising start that was “Nothing to lose”. The lyrics, which address the concept of fear from different points of view (fear of failure, fear of success, fear of fear…), round off the good mix distilled by the group: crystalline melodies sculpted on thick sound cement.

