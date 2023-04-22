«Trivial, we will arrive at the David with the mandolin»- breaking latest news

The Botticelli’s Venus in jeans grappling with selfies? An unfortunate choice. Music and lyrics by Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, which marks the special testimonial chosen by the Ministry of Tourism of Daniela Santanchè. And since it is one of its “residents” – the Renaissance masterpiece is one of the most precious gems of the Uffizi Gallery – the mayor definitely has a say.

The rejection «Botticelli’s Venus is unique – writes Nardella on Facebook – It is one of the symbols of the beauty of Italy and testimony to the greatness of the Florentine Renaissance. Using it with a shirt on while eating a pizza to advertise Italy in the world I think it is an unfortunate and unjust choice for our culture. Why trivialize Italy like this? Why ridicule our artwork? All this reduces Italy to the usual trivial cliché and does not lead to conscious and quality tourism. At this rate we will arrive at Michelangelo’s David with a mandolin in hand». In short, the mayor of Florence joins the ranks of critics who nixed the campaign and concludes: «Would it add something to the charm of our country? I don’t think so – he added -. On the contrary. A run-up to like tourism appears. There are so many ways to promote our great culture around the world. This is cheesy and banal. We can do more. Remembering the roots and history of our country”.