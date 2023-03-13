The President of the Union of Employers’ Associations of the Republika Srpska believes that criminalizing defamation in the Republika Srpska would be a step backwards and that the media in the RS is the only voice of the public.

“In a society without established institutions of civil society and the judiciary, without serious party organizations, where the media is the only public voice of any kind, any introduction of self-censorship of journalists due to the risk of imprisonment is only a step backwards and a danger to society.”Trivić wrote on Twitter, commenting on the current draft amendment to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska.

Trivić believes that everyone who has decided to engage in public work and be a public figure must be ready “to bear someone’s slander”.

“For society, the feeling of freedom of speech is more important than the feeling of individuals that they are threatened by defamation”, he added.

At the same time, the Citizens’ Association “Radnički pokret” emerged from the “Black List of Employers” on Facebook announced that it will organize protests in Banja Luka on Tuesday, March 14, at Trg Krajina, also on the occasion of changes in the law and defamation.

“The labor movement does not support changes to the law in this direction, because a fundamental human right – freedom of speech – is being violated. The changes are in favor of employers, and to the detriment of workers. Namely, adopting the changes in the announced form would allow employers to initiate criminal proceedings against workers, which would lead to the worker not being able to get confirmation that no criminal proceedings are being conducted against him, if he decides to change his employer or company. Therefore, a worker from Republika Srpska would not be able to be employed seasonally or permanently in EU countries “says Dražan Pejaković, the president of the movement, who often “called out” Trivić in his posts.

