Three people had intimate relations in the middle of an overpass, and someone took a picture of it all and put it on the net.

Izvor: Facebook/Phitsanulok

The police from the Thai city of Phitsanulok arrested three people the other day for having intimate relations in a public place. Two Thai men and a Thai woman “caught up” on busy pedestrian overpass near the schooland local media reported that the perpetrators were fined 500 baht each, which is about 13.62 euros.

That the overpass is not only for people to cross, police found out after one of the nearby residents posted graphic evidence on Facebookand found pillows and blankets at the place of debauchery.

“After the photo went viral, officers from the Mueang Phitsanulok station checked the surveillance camera footage and discovered that the three men had sex. They added that they took turns,” the Thaiger website said in its article.

It was subsequently announced to the public that it’s about homeless drug addicts.

