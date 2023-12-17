Tronco, review of his album Tutupá (2023)

It may seem that the careless innocence and disheartening acidity of the lyrics of Stem underlines a disinterested and generational nihilism that makes those responsible seem to us to be back from everything, but far from this the Herrero Delfa brothers demonstrate the desire that their fourth album as an artistic duo represents in many ways a step forward in their trajectory, and they have managed to reflect it in the fourteen pages that make up this pubescent and naïve diary called “Tutupá” (23). A formal and mortal leap into the always turbulent and brave territory of self-publishing with which they not only manage to land on their feet, but also breathe hope into the aforementioned scene thanks to that surrealism of being at home so charming and typical of their speech.

Adorned with the elements typical of a completely homemade production (once again counting on the hand of Eloy Bernal in this work), Conxita and Fermí deploy the frank missives of their new full-length (which completes the taste of the duo as a trilogy by musical onomatopoeias, as reflected in the previous “Tralará” y “Nainonai”) and they deceive us with an earthly melancholy that seems naturally extracted from the vignettes created by the Pratense artist herself. His gift for telling stories is, precisely, one of the main aggravating factors so that his stories (more or less encrypted, but which never come together without a thread) transport us with magic and success to traditional and decadent landscapes with the blow of melodica, glass of tube and karaoke. Without abandoning that continuous line that allows them to revalidate their title as troubadours of the common, the band is pleased to allow themselves the particular luxury of experimenting and delving into their kitsch vein, bringing us to the stage a very sui generis compilation of their personal conception of some subgenres. of Latin music, staying faithful to its pop formula (one that is committed to brevity, simplicity and songs free of turra). So we see them invoking cumbia rhythms in “Love bubbles” (with Muyaio on timple), farewell rancheras in “The Mourner” (pulling accordion) and playful meringues in “Bichillo”, without losing their footing and sounding as fun, ironic and raw as always.

Because it is undoubtedly his way of seeing life, so close and at the same time so special, that makes us remain convinced after listening to this album, satiated by the accurate aim of its creators when creating fantastic rhymes (“I don’t know where you are and it doesn’t matter, you said you left Mallorca / And since you didn’t say where you were going, I started to lose my temper,” they sing in “What Happened When You Left”), portray scourges of our society (“And you’re not used to a girl like me saying no.”they whip with skill alongside the promising Candela Escobar in “Hijoputero”) or reconvert sounds from the most immediate landscape, like the melody of a panpipe, into a torrid Western whistle (“The Sharpener”).

As a trace and witness of its passage through the inclemencies of the day and routine, Stem They unleash their crunchy tenderness with a disc in which they show their seams with loose humility (“Let’s see if i get it…”Conxita muses at the beginning of “Hello how are you”where he makes his debut playing the guitar) and his references with respectful dignity (with a “Epilogue” which closes the LP a la Simon & Garfunkel). A pure DIY that exalts the veracity of its sincere, horny and disbelieving message that the band has been displaying for years and with which they will end up carving a firm place in the imagination of our best independent pop.

Share this: Facebook

X

