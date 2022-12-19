KRAMATORSK – Music to the ears of Zelensky. Russian troop morale is so low that the Kremlin is sending opera singers, folk guitarists, pianists, actors and acrobats to Ukraine to try and cheer up the soldiers at the front. On the eve of the three hundredth day of the three day war (the time span that the strategists of Mosca they deemed sufficient to conquer Kiev and installing a puppet government), therefore, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publishes a communiqué that appears to have been written by a hippie pacifist.